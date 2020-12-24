Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. BidaskClub cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.