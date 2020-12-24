Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,478 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $352.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.