Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post sales of $73.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.73 million and the lowest is $72.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 93,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $957.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

