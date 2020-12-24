David K. Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David K. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00.

VRM opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $85,999,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 87.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after buying an additional 544,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.