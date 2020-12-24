Michael Lynton Sells 8,333 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $666,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $708,390.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 146.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

