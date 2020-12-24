Edward Harris Fenster Sells 11,964 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,586,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,117,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $675,716.16.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,980.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

