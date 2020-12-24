Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $397,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $647.44 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.16.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

