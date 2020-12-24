Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,011,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,677,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 370,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 711,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 248,943 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,188,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 227,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,920,000 after acquiring an additional 168,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.71.

