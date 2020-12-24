10,553 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 175,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

