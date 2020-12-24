Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,782 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

