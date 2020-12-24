Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Graham were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Graham by 165.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 551.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,548 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,375. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GHC stock opened at $507.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.09. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $650.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

