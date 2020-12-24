Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,248 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KBR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of KBR by 9.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,672,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 148,527 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.68 and a beta of 1.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.