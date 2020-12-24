Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 27.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Arcosa by 7.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

ACA stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

