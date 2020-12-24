Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $7,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SBSW opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

