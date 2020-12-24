GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 97.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.57. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $98.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.0412 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.