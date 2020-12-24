Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 198,467 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198,467 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NCR were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 143.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 63,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 45.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NCR by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

