Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 275.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Covanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Covanta by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

