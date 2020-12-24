LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

