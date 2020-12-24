Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NTUS opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 105.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,239 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 197.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 168.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

