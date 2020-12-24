Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $467,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 101,441 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 734,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

