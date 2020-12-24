Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Caesarstone worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $374.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

