AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 31.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 22.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

