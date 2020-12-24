AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,920 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in TTEC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TTEC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

