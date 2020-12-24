Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $165.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

