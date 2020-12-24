Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $629,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

