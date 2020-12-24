Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

