Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 15,702 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.