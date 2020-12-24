Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 497 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE AJRD opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

