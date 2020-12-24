Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $336,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

