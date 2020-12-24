Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,507 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

