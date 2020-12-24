China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,417 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNP opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

