Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

