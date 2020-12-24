Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

CRSR stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

