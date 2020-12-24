California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 411 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

FUL stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

