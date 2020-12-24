Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 490,616 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.