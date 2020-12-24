14,411 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

DNLI stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

