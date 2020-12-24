Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $533,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Constellium by 600.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 133,541 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CSTM opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

