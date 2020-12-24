Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Diodes worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,584 shares of company stock worth $23,787,658. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

