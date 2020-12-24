UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.16. UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) Company Profile (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

