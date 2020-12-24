Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.69. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 112,537 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.83% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Its portfolio of brands includes HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer.

