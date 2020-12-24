Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.52

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.69. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 112,537 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Its portfolio of brands includes HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer.
