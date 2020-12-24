CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

