Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Hycroft Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

