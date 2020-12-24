ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $64.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

