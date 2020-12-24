ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.48.

Five Below stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $167.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

