American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

AEL opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

