$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

