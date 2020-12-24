NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.
NVCR stock opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $175.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.57 and a beta of 1.24.
In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $35,131,314. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
