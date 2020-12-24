NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NovoCure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $175.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.57 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $35,131,314. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 42.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.