Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,564 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

