California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.84 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after buying an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.