Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

